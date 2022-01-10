If everyone wears mask, there would be no lockdown: Delhi CM

New Delhi: Noting that the Delhi government was avoiding stricter Covid-19 curbs to protect the livelihoods of people, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed residents, saying, "We don't want to impose a lockdown, if everyone wears masks, there would be no lockdown."



Even as the CM presented data show that the deaths and hospitalisations in this wave of the pandemic were significantly lower than the previous ones, he stressed the importance of wearing masks and said, "Our motive of illustrating the situation in terms of data is to reduce panic to a minimum but to not make people irresponsible. There's no need to be scared but you cannot stop wearing your masks thinking it is mild. We all have to be responsible."

In addition, the chief minister said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet today regardless to decide the next course of action and discuss whether any more restrictions need to be put in place. Significantly, the DDMA had devised a Graded Response Action Plan for a gradual increase in restrictions as the spread increased but since the Yellow alert was sounded, the GRAP provisions have been abandoned citing the low death and hospitalisation rates.

The chief minister, in his first press conference after recovering from Covid-19, said that he had shown fever symptoms for a couple of days but followed doctors' advice and isolated following which he had tested negative. He added that he was constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation even while in isolation.

Making the public aware, the CM said, "There would be no need for a lockdown if everyone wears a mask. Don't step out unless you have to, and if you do, don't forget your mask behind.

We don't want to impose a lockdown and neither do we have plans to do so. We want that the wave subsides amongst the least of the curbs. We don't want to hamper anyone's daily bread."

"We strive to not let even one life be lost, but as much as it pains me, I must explain all of this in terms of data to give clarity to the public. Back then (second wave), around 20,000 beds were occupied in Delhi, but as of yesterday, only 1,500 beds have been occupied. All in all, this wave is seeing a lower death rate and a lower hospitalisation rate," the chief minister said.

"We are in constant touch with the Centre and have their cooperation as well. I want to assure everyone that the Delhi government, the LG, the Centre are all together in this fight. If we could see through the wave in April, then we will do so this time as well," the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain also appealed to the people of Delhi on Twitter, asking them to be responsible and not drop their guard. He said, "Lock your mask on your face when you go outside. This is the lockdown that you need to follow to strictly stay protected. Follow social distancing and all Covid-19 related protocols. Stay at home. Stay protected."