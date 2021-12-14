If anyone wants to defeat BJP, it is up to them to support us: Mamata

Benaulim: Raising 'Khel Jatlo' slogan in poll-bound Goa on Monday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee — who is on a three-day visit to the coastal state — said TMC is the only "alternative to BJP in Goa" and the Congress was welcome to join the alliance set up by her party to oust the saffron brigade in the coastal state. Exuding confidence that her party would win the forthcoming state Assembly elections, slated to be held in February 2022, Banerjee said if anyone wanted to defeat the BJP in Goa, it was up to them to support Trinamool.



Dubbing Goa as a "cute, beautiful and intelligent state", Banerjee, while addressing local TMC leaders, stated that her party entered the poll fray not to control the state or become Chief Minister, but to use their experience to help Goan people in the elections.

The TMC has already forged an alliance with the state's oldest regional outfit Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for polls to the 40-member Goa Assembly due early next year. "Any political party is welcome to join the alliance. We want the Opposition vote to be united and not divided," she said.

Banerjee said she had a plan for Goa, just the way she had for Bengal, which would be implemented in the coastal state within six months of coming to power. She said earlier her party had not thought of contesting in Goa, but when it was realised that other parties were not giving a fight to the BJP, the TMC decided to jump into the poll fray.

Banerjee said there would be 'Khel Jatlo' in Goa. She had earlier raised the 'Khela Hobe' slogan during the Bengal Assembly polls campaign.

Banerjee said people wanted BJP to go because of its "zero tolerance and zero governance."