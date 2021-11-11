'Ideal time for booster dose for Covid vaccine is 6 months after 2nd dose'

New Delhi: The ideal time for a booster dose for COVID-19 vaccine is six months after the second dose, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said on Wednesday, and also emphasised the importance of having a nasal vaccine.



He also pointed out that his company was the first in the world to develop a Zika vaccine.

Taking the Covaxin vaccine by Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed confidence in Indian science, he said at an event: "The ideal time for a booster dose is six months after the second dose."

Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day rise of 11,466 Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the country's tally of infections to 3,43,88,579, while the count of active cases has declined to 1,39,683, the lowest in 264 days, Union Health ministry data showed.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 4,61,849, with 460 daily fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new infections has been below 20,000 for 33 straight days. Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 136 consecutive days now.

Bharat Biotech is also looking at nasal vaccine as a booster dose as its scaling up capacity is very easy when compared with Covaxin, he added.

About the importance of nasal vaccine, he said the entire world is looking at nasal vaccines. "That is the only way to stop transmission. Everyone is trying to figure out the immunology and fortunately, Bharat Biotech has figured it out."

Ella added: "We are coming out with a nasal vaccine, we are thinking that Covaxin can be given as first dose, the second dose can be given a nasal, that is also strategically, scientifically very important because with the second dose, if it is a nasal one, you stop the transmission of the virus..."

Nasal vaccine works well if someone has been infected or if someone has been vaccinated with one dose, he added.

About the PM taking the Covaxin shot, he said: "What would a scientist like to have? A country head taking his vaccine. That is the best satisfaction a scientist can get... It shows confidence in the Indian science, confidence in the startup, and confidence in our innovation..."

Speaking about a vaccine for Zika, Ella said Bharat Biotech is ready with a vaccine for Zika virus. Phase I is complete. The government has to take up more trials because there are more cases now.

"We were the first company in the world to develop the Zika vaccine in 2014... We were the first one to file for a global patent for Zika vaccine," he added.

Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting on Thursday with health ministers of all states and Union Territories on taking forward the campaign of 'Har Ghar Dastak' to ensure vaccination of all adults who have not got their first dose of Covid vaccine or are overdue for their second dose.

The meeting would be held virtually in the morning, official sources said on Wednesday.

This is in continuation of the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 3 with District Magistrates and health officials of over 45 districts across 12 states and UTs where the first dose coverage was less than 50 per cent.

Around 79.2 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 37 per cent of the country's around 94 crore adult population has been administered both the doses, according to ministry officials.