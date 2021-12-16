Iconic fight ends: 'Ghar wapsi' for Tikait, supporters from Delhi border after 383 days

Ghaziabad: After an iconic fight with the Centre that resulted in the withdrawal of contentious farm laws, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and his supporters on Wednesday left for their homes from Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border that had become their residence for 383 days.



The 'ghar wapsi' was marked with celebratory atmosphere at Ghazipur border, where protesters, chiefly members and supporters of the Tikait family-led Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), danced to patriotic and regional tunes hailing the farming community. A 'havan' was also performed in the morning at the UP Gate, under the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, for the well-being of the farmers, even as all temporary settlements that had come up on the site over the past year were being uninstalled and loaded onto tractor trolleys.

Tikait, the national spokesperson of BKU, shared on social media pictures and videos of the reception his convoy got as they left Ghazipur to reach Sisauli village in western UP's Muzaffarnagar district.

"Thirteen months of struggle on the streets and returning home today. Heartfelt thanks to the citizens of the country," tweeted Tikait, a prominent face of the farmers' fight for repeal of the three contentious farm laws that had triggered the protests on Delhi's borders last year.

Whenever prodded about ending the protest over the past one year, Tikait, the younger brother of BKU president Naresh Tikait, often responded, "Bill wapsi se ghar wapsi hogi".

After continued protests at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month announced that the three laws would be repealed.

BKU spokesperson Dharmendra Malik said Tikait would be visiting Soram, the headquarters of the sarv-khap, in Muzaffarnagar before returning home in Sisauli. While the farmers returning from protests got a hero's welcome on their way, Sisauli, the native village of the Tikait family and BKU's headquarters, also got decked up overnight for their reception.