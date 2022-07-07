IAF receives nearly 7.5L applications, highest ever

New Delhi: In a first, the Indian Air Force saw the highest number of applications for recruitment into the Force surpassing the previous best recruitment cycle numbers, following the completion of the registration process under the new Agnipath scheme on Tuesday.



The IAF had begun the registration process on June 24, just 10 days after the Agnipath scheme was launched by the Centre. Under the Agnipath scheme, the highest number of applications in any recruitment cycle was 6,31,528 which was overtaken this year which attracted 7,49,899 applications, according to the IAF.

The IAF on Tuesday tweeted: "The online registration process conducted by #IAF towards #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme has been completed. Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received."

This is interesting as despite the protests in various parts of the country against the newly launched scheme, with some of the protests turning violent at some place demanding the rollback of the scheme, the application numbers were high. Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, MoD said on June 19 that the programme will not be rolled back and added that it is the "only progressive step to make the country young."

The officer further highlighted that, "coming to the rollback of the scheme, no. Why should it be rolled back? It is the only progressive step to making the country young. Why is it being made young? We are tinkering with 'Desk ki Raksha' (national security). There is no space. I will give you an example. Do you know how many casualties are reported just for health purposes from high-altitude areas? Meanwhile, Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary Department of Military Affairs told ANI: "By going to the streets, they are only wasting their time, they should spend this time to get themselves physically ready. The worst issue is that today we are not what we were 10 years back. Everything is interconnected. Why roger your future? It's not worth it. I appeal to them to start preparing."