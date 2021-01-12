I will live, work and die for people: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said, without naming anyone, that she will not allow the country to be divided, and will live, work and die for people.

Speaking at the inauguration of the rest camp of Gangasagar pilgrims at Babughat area of Kolkata, she said that great leaders treat all people equally.

Since Independence, the country faced many problems but the country has not been divided, said Banerjee who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo.

"I will not allow the country to be broken up, to be divided. I will live, work and even die for the common people," she said.

The country has seen many great leaders such as Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, Birsa Munda, Kaji Nazrul Islam, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Vallabhbhai Patel, she said.

On the eve of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, Banerjee said that he had predicted that India will have leaders from all cross-sections of people - farmers, cobblers and Dalits.

Swamiji once used the hooka of a Muslim man to smoke to check what happens to his religion, she said.

The chief minister said that her government has made arrangements for 'e-snan (e-bathing)' for those who will not be able to come to Gangasagar Mela due to the pandemic situation.

Arrangements have also been made to send the holy water and 'prasad' to anyone who orders for these from any part of the country at a nominal delivery fee, she said adding that COVID-19 safety protocols will be maintained at the Gangasagar Mela.

All people at the fair will be provided with an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh from January 8 to 16, she said.