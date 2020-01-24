I get inspiration and energy from you, PM tells children who won national awards
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the work done by children who won national awards in various categories, saying he gets inspiration and energy from them.
Interacting with children who won the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar at his residence, the prime minister said he is proud to see the awareness of their duty towards society and the nation.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I : Kohli falls for 45, IND...24 Jan 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Kohli maintains top spot, Rahane moves up to eighth in ICC...24 Jan 2020 9:40 AM GMT
Ex-Cabinet members appointed to Putin's administration24 Jan 2020 9:39 AM GMT
Two Indians quarantined in Mumbai over coronavirus fears24 Jan 2020 9:30 AM GMT
Storm in NCP as Sharad Pawar's Delhi home security removed24 Jan 2020 9:22 AM GMT