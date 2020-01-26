Millennium Post
Hyderabad police detain Bhim Army chief

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police here on Sunday detained Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, ahead of his participation in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). His detention in Hyderabad comes hardly 10 days after his release on bail by a Delhi court.

He was arrested on charges of inciting a crowd to take up an anti-Citizenship Act protest in the national capital's Daryaganj last month.

According to the police, Azad was detained as he was going to participate in a protest against the CAA and NRC in a garden in the limits of Langar House Police Station.

The police added that the demonstrators haven't taken any permission from the police to hold the protest.

Agencies

