Hyderabad gang-rape: Fourth accused arrested, 1 still at large

BY PTI5 Jun 2022 7:22 AM GMT
New Delhi: Telangana Police on Sunday arrested the fourth accused in connection with the alleged gang of a teenage girl in Hyderabad's last week.

The fifth accused is still absconding, the police said. "One more accused has been taken into custody, and now a total of four accused have been arrested. The fifth accused is still absconding," inspector of Jubilee Hills S Rajashekhar Reddy said.

PTI

