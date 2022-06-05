Hyderabad gang-rape: Fourth accused arrested, 1 still at large
New Delhi: Telangana Police on Sunday arrested the fourth accused in connection with the alleged gang of a teenage girl in Hyderabad's last week.
The fifth accused is still absconding, the police said. "One more accused has been taken into custody, and now a total of four accused have been arrested. The fifth accused is still absconding," inspector of Jubilee Hills S Rajashekhar Reddy said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam from June 8-105 Jun 2022 12:12 PM GMT
Ranji Trophy QF: Saha-less Bengal hold pole position against Jharkhand5 Jun 2022 12:10 PM GMT
Boris Johnson's future as UK PM hangs in balance over partygate5 Jun 2022 12:09 PM GMT
Rijiju claims AAP insulting officials working in tribal affairs...5 Jun 2022 12:05 PM GMT
Rate of rape came down in many states after Modi govt's emphasis on...5 Jun 2022 12:03 PM GMT