Hooch death toll reaches 26 in Bihar

New Delhi//Bettiah/Gopalganj: Despite a complete ban on liquor consumption in Bihar for over the last five years, the tragic death of 26 people in hooch tragedy in the state has put the government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar under the scanner as from January this year till date as many as 103 people have died and many others lost their sight after alleged consumption of spurious liquor in the districts of Nawada, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur and Rohtas.



The local administrations have confirmed the death of at least 26 people, while several others are critical after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Gopalganj and West Champaran districts of Bihar in the last two days. In Bettiah, 15 people have died, while 11 persons have lost their lives in the Gopalganj hooch tragedy.

However, unofficial local sources have claimed that the number of casualties have increased to 34 after persons admitted in hospitals succumbed to their illness. While extending his condolences to the families of the deceased, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has expressed displeasure over the incidents of hooch tragedy and ordered strict action against erring officers.

The SHO of Mohammadpur police station has been suspended.

The CM is also scheduled to hold a review meeting on the implementation of prohibition in the state on November 16. Commenting on the incident, the chief minister said, "I will conduct an in-depth review of the enforcement of prohibition in the state. But, it appears that we need another extensive campaign to spread awareness about the ill-effects of drinking."

As per reports, eight persons had died on Thursday after allegedly consuming hooch in Telhua village at Bettiah. The Telhua hooch tragedy is the third such incident in north Bihar in the last 10 days. However, post-mortem reports of the villagers said to be denied presence of toxic methanol in the blood, reports of their viscera were still awaited.

Cornering Bihar CM over the incident, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said, "Police are disposing of the bodies of the dead without conducting the post-mortem of the dead. Is Nitish Kumar who is making tall claims on prohibition, not responsible for these deaths?"

Countering the charges of Opposition, BJP state spokesperson NiKhil Anand said that it was the opposition party, which was working hand in glove with the illicit liquor traders but had the temerity to come out with "baseless allegations" against the ruling dispensation.