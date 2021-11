Hooch claims 4 more lives in Bihar

Samastipur/ Patna: Four more deaths, caused by illicit liquor consumption, were on Saturday reported in dry Bihar, where hooch has claimed close to 40 lives in different districts since Diwali. The latest deaths have been recorded in Samastipur district. Earlier, at least 33 people died in Gopalganj and West Champaran districts upon consuming spurious liquor.



According to Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, the Superintendent of Police of Samastipur, all four deceased, including an Army jawan and a BSF personnel, were residents of villages falling under Rupauli panchayat in Patori police station area.

"Two persons, who had taken ill, are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. We have learnt that all of them had attended a funeral after which they consumed liquor brought by the Army man who was visiting his home on a holiday," Dhillon said.

He said a bottle of Indian-made foreign liquor was recovered from the spot where alcohol was said to have been consumed and a team of FSL officials has been summoned for chemical analysis of the contents.

"We are investigating the matter further. Some more people are said to have consumed liquor and understood to have taken ill afterwards. We urge their family members to report the matter to the police. Our top priority is to get the sick treated," the SP said.

Sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

Meanwhile, a group of young Congress leaders held a press conference in the state capital to inform that they have written to the Governor with the request that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia be paid to the next of the kin of each deceased, since "the deaths expose the failure of the state government to properly enforce prohibition".With agency inputs