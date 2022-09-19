'Honesty, free education, healthcare and welfare reasons for AAP's growth'

New Delhi: The public loves our politics of honesty, free education-healthcare and welfare, and after Delhi & Punjab, their love will make us win Gujarat, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the party's Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.



While expressing confidence in AAP's nationwide expansion, Kejriwal mentioned that at present AAP has a robust countrywide organisation with 1,446 elected representatives across 20 states and UTs and called upon the party volunteers to join 'Make India No 1' mission. He said, "We grew up learning about Lord Shri Krishna who killed the evil at a nascent age; today, a 10-year-old Aam Aadmi Party is killing the evils of unemployment, corruption and inflation. These parties didn't do anything good for the last 70-75 years, today the common man of the country is accepting AAP with open arms because of our work. These people can sling as much mud as they want at us, the public doesn't believe them, the public knows that a juggernaut of honest politics is coming their way. These politicians and their parties can not digest that AAP is thriving on a model of honest politics, free education-healthcare and public welfare."

Kejriwal added that while forming the AAP he did not expect to have so many elected representatives across the country in such a short span of time. He said, "On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India. They prepared the Constitution after months of hard work and deliberation. In the next 60 years, these parties and their politicians left that Constitution in shambles. They did not leave any chance of disrespecting the Constitution. Then God had to intervene and exactly after 63 years of that day, AAP came into existence on November 26, 2012 to safeguard the Constitution of India. It is not a mere coincidence. God has bestowed upon us, on every AAP worker, a huge responsibility."

Kejriwal credited honest politics, education, healthcare and freebies as reasons for AAP's growth which are being praised by the entire country and said, "There are two types of politics. One is where they loot the public's money and commit corruption. They fill their pockets to ensure that even their seven generations can lead a luxurious life without doing any work. Second is where the government works honestly for the welfare of the people. If a politician is against free ki rewari, their intentions are malicious. They are corrupt. They want to write-off the loans of their friends and amass wealth for their families. They want to loot the public, buy MLAs and leave the country to ruins. It can be a test of loyalty. Those politicians who say that people should get facilities free-of-cost, they are honest. Those who say they should not get facilities free-of-cost, they are dishonest, corrupt and traitors."

Kejriwal further urged that the whole country will have to come together to make India the no.1 country in the world and remarked that this cannot be done by making speeches in foreign countries and calling ourselves 'Vishwaguru'. He concluded by saying, "A lot of people ask me with whom would we ally in the next elections? I do not understand this tactic. I only know that the day we will form an alliance of 130 crore Indians, no one will stop us from becoming no. 1. 75 years ago, the people of the country got united and we threw the British out of our country. We have to unite again."