Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn-in as 15th Chief Minister of Assam

Guwahati: North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam by Governor Jagadish Mukhi at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here.

Sarma, clad in traditional 'pat silk' dhoti and kurta with a muga 'gamosa' draped around his neck, took the oath of office and secrecy in Assamese.

Along with him, 14 legislators were also sworn-in as ministers amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

Of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance has secured 75 seats with the BJP winning 60, the AGP (9) and the UPPL (6).

PTI

