Himachal CM tests positive

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thakur, in a tweet, said he had quarantined himself at his residence last week after coming in contact with someone who had Coronavirus.

"On doctor's advice, I have isolated myself at my official residence," he added.

Apart from Thakur, his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa and Haryana CM M L Khattar had tested positive earlier.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu too tested positive last month but a repeat test came out negative.

Meanwhile, Bihar minister for backward and extremely backward class welfare Vinod Kumar Singh died on Monday at a hospital in Delhi due to post-COVID 19 complications, family sources said. He was 55. He is survived by wife Nisha and two daughters.

Singh, a BJP MLA from Pranpur constituency in Katihar district, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 28 and subsequently recovered.

Shortly after, however, he suffered a brain haemorrhage and had to be airlifted to a private hospital in Delhi, where he breathed his last.