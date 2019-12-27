Hemant Soren to take oath as J'khand CM on Dec 29

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren at 2 pm on December 29, an official communique said here on Thursday. Chief Secretary D K Tiwari called on Soren at his Kanke Road residence here during the day and handed him the invitation for the ceremony, it said.



"Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Hemant Soren as chief minister at 2 pm on December 29 at Morabadi Ground (in Ranchi)," the communique said.

Soren had called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan on December 24 to stake claim to form the government and submitted a letter of support of 50 MLAs to her.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on December 23, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron party's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections.