Hemant cycles to parents' house to seek blessings
Ranchi: Opposition alliance chief ministerial candidate and JMM Executive President Hemant Soren on Monday met his parents in Ranchi and took their blessings.
Hemant, wearing jeans and a coat, took a clycle ride to reach his father's residence.
The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is leading in 46 seats. The state has 81-member Assembly elections for which were held in five phases.
Hemant's father and JMM chief Shibu Soren's residence is located at Morabadi ground in the city.
Hemant Soren is leading from Dumka and Barhait assembly seats. He is leading over 12,000 votes in Barhait and more than 700 votes in Dumka.
He is likely to become Chief Minister for a second time.
(image from indiatoday.in)
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
J'khand poll results verdict against NRC, CAA: Kejriwal23 Dec 2019 11:49 AM GMT
Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru23 Dec 2019 11:34 AM GMT
JMM-Congress Set To Win Jharkhand, Raghubar Das Concedes...23 Dec 2019 11:15 AM GMT
Deliberate attempt made to spread rumours on CAA: Fadnavis23 Dec 2019 10:55 AM GMT
Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder23 Dec 2019 10:46 AM GMT