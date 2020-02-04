Hegde says Gandhi's freedom struggle was an 'adjustment' with British
Bengaluru/New Delhi: Stoking a huge controversy, BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde has termed the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi as an "adjustment" with the British, remarks condemned on Monday by the Congress and prompting the saffron party to ask him to tender a public apology.
The Congress also demanded that a sedition case be slapped against the former Union minister and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise for the remarks. Freedom fighters who did not sacrifice anything made the country believe that it attained independence through 'Upavas Satyagrah', Gandhi's preferred mode of agitation by undertaking fast, said the 51-year-old Uttara Kannada MP, as he mocked Mahatma Gandhi at an event in Bengaluru on Saturday.
"Such people became 'Mahapurush (great person)," said Hegde, who is no stranger to controversies.
"Those who sacrificed their lives and worked towards big reforms in the country were dumped in the dark corners of history, but those who fought in adjustment with the British became freedom fighters with certificate.....
"This is the tragedy of the country," the 51-year-old six-time Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada said at the event in memory of BJP's Hindutva icon VD Savarkar.
Karnataka state BJP spokesperson Go Madhusudan said his party disapproves of the statement and that its central leadership has asked Hegde to tender a public apology. The statement has been disowned by the party, he added.
BJP sources in Delhi said the central leadership including Modi is upset at Hegde's remarks, calling it unacceptable, even as it sought an explanation from the former Union minister and issued a show cause notice to him.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
BJP most opportunist, encourages vandalism, says Mamata3 Feb 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Political design behind anti-CAA protests at Jamia, Shaheen...3 Feb 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Hegde says Gandhi's freedom struggle was an 'adjustment'...3 Feb 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Infant dies after catching cold, mother returns to protest3 Feb 2020 6:31 PM GMT
Kerala declares Coronavirus infection as state calamity3 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT