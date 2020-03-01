Heavy security, Section 144 in Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: The Delhi police has increased security presence and imposed Section 144 in the Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday even though the Hindu Sena had on Saturday called off their protest.



People have been advised not to assemble, even as Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area. "People are informed that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed here and it is requested that permission for any gathering is not allowed. Violation of this may invite legal proceedings," the Delhi Police directive stated.

A senior police officer said these were precautionary measures. Twelve companies, including two of female forces, have been deployed in Shaheen Bagh, 100 men each from four police districts have also been deployed along with the local police, the official said.

"The proposed protest call was canceled with timely intervention. But as a precautionary measure, we have made heavy police deployment here," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena.

"We have personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Delhi Police. We want peace to prevail in the area," the police official said. The senior police officer also said the aim is to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident from occurring.

The police deployment has come after a fringe right-wing group, Hindu Sena, gave a call to clear the Shaheen Bagh road on March 1. However on Saturday, with the intervention of police, they had called off their proposed protest against the anti-CAA agitation in Shaheen Bagh.