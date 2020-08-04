Heavy rain in Thane; man electrocuted, building plaster falls

Thane: A person got electrocuted after accidentally touching an electric pole in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning following heavy overnight rains, police said.

The man was standing near a temple in Ovla area on Ghodbunder Road when he accidentally touched the electric pole and got electrocuted around 8.30 am, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

The body was sent to the civil hospital for postmortem, he said, adding that the deceased was yet to be identified.

In another incident, a part of the ceiling plaster of a building in a housing complex in Vartak Nagar fell down in the morning, but there was no report of any casualty, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Local firemen and disaster management personnel rushed to the spot to carry out relief work, he said.

Throughout the night, fire stations in the city received more than a dozen calls about tree falls in various areas, he said, adding there was no casualty in the incidents.

Heavy rains lashed Thane and neighbouring Palghar district since Monday night, throwing normal life out of gear.

Many low-lying areas in both the districts were inundated.

In Palghar, there was no report any casualty due to the heavy rains, the district disaster control room said.