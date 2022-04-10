Have no powers, up to voters to decide: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that offering or distribution of any freebies either before or after an election is a policy decision of the party concerned and whether such policies are financially viable or have an adverse effect, has to be decided by the voters of that state.



In its affidavit, the EC said: "The Election Commission of India cannot regulate state policies and decisions which may be taken by the winning party when they form the government. Such an action, without enabling provisions in the law, would be an overreach of powers."

The poll panel said: "... It is also stated that offering/distribution of any freebies either before or after the election is a policy decision of the party concerned and whether such policies are financially viable or its adverse effect on the economic health of the State is a question that has to be considered and decided by the voters of the state."

It said that in December 2016, a set of 47 proposals on electoral reforms has been sent to the Centre in respect of reforms relating to political parties of which one chapter deals with "de-registration of political parties".

"It is also submitted that the Election Commission of India has also made recommendations to the law ministry to enable it to exercise the powers to de-register a political party and to issue necessary orders regulating registration and de-registration of political parties," the poll panel said.

The Commission said that in so far as the prayer of the petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay that the EC may be directed to seize the election symbol/deregister the political party which promises/distributes freebies from public fund, the Supreme Court in its verdict of 2002 had directed that the EC had no power to cancel the registration of a political party except for three grounds.

Elaborating the three grounds, which include where a political party has obtained registration by practising fraud or forgery, where a registered political party amends its nomenclature of association, rules and regulations and informing the EC that it has ceased to have faith and allegiance to the Constitution.

The third exception includes any like ground where no enquiry is called for on the part of the Commission.

"As per the said judgment of his court, it is observed that ECI has no power to de-register a political party, except on three grounds. It is submitted that prayer made in the writ petition that directs the ECI to seize symbols/deregister the political party which promises/distribute irrational freebies from public funds, does not fall under any of the said three exceptions," the Commission said.