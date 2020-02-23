Hauz Rani protesters allege police high-handedness, cops deny

New Delhi: A Shaheen Bagh-like sit-in protest at Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area on Sunday evening witnessed alleged police brutality when Delhi Police personnel purportedly resorted to lathicharging the peaceful anti-CAA/NRC protesters, which led to injuries to 26 protesters, who have been taken to MAX Hospital in Saket, where they are being treated for their injuries. However, DCP (South) Atul Thakur has denied the use of batons on peaceful protesters in a statement to Millennium Post. The protesters were reportedly preparing to take out a march when police personnel allegedly acted with force.

