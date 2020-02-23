Hauz Rani protesters allege police high-handedness, cops deny
New Delhi: A Shaheen Bagh-like sit-in protest at Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area on Sunday evening witnessed alleged police brutality when Delhi Police personnel purportedly resorted to lathicharging the peaceful anti-CAA/NRC protesters, which led to injuries to 26 protesters, who have been taken to MAX Hospital in Saket, where they are being treated for their injuries. However, DCP (South) Atul Thakur has denied the use of batons on peaceful protesters in a statement to Millennium Post. The protesters were reportedly preparing to take out a march when police personnel allegedly acted with force.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
4 cases lodged in connection with Jafrabad violence24 Feb 2020 6:23 AM GMT
Jamia violence: Delhi Police gives clean chit to Sisodia24 Feb 2020 6:18 AM GMT
Tibetans in exile pray, celebrate New Year24 Feb 2020 6:17 AM GMT
Namaste Trump: US president arrives in Ahmedabad24 Feb 2020 6:15 AM GMT
Minor girl commits suicide after being raped in Rajasthan24 Feb 2020 5:30 AM GMT