Harpreet Singh Purthi is the new Executive Director, Publicity : IR

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways has appointed Harpreet Singh Purthi IRSS (1999) the new Executive Director (Information and Publicity) on Monday.

In an official communication, the ministry added that "Harpreet Singh Pruthi, SAG/IRSS, Executive Director, Railway Stores(S), Railway Board should be detailed to look after the day to day work of the post of Executive Director, (Information & Publicity), Railway Board in addition to his own."

He has given the additional charge during the leave period of R.D. Bajpai. In the last week, Bajpayi's both wife and son were shot dead at their Lucknow residence. He is the media consultant and railway spokesperson in the rank of Executive Director.