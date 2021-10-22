Harish Chaudhary appointed new AICC in-charge for Punjab

New Delhi: haThe Congress on Friday appointed Harish Chaudhary as the AICC in-charge for party affairs in Punjab relieving Harish Rawat.



Chaudhary, who was the AICC secretary for Punjab, has also been made the in-charge for Chandigarh.

The decision comes after Rawat had urged the party high-command to relieve him as general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

"Congress president has appointed Harish Chaudhary as AICC in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect.Harish Rawat is being relieved from his current responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh," an official party statement said.

Rawat shall, however, continue to be a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the party.

"The party appreciates his contribution as general secretary," the statement further said.

Rawat played a key role in bringing in Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief despite strong opposition from then chief minister Amarinder Singh.

He later played a key role in replacing Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister of Punjab after Amarinder Singh resigned alleging humiliation at the hands of the party.