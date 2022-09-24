Half of judiciary's problems will be solved if govt halts state-sponsored litigations: Ex-CJI

Hyderabad: Former Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana on Saturday termed the government as the 'biggest litigator' and said half of the judiciary's problems will be resolved if it decides to put a halt to the state-sponsored litigations.



Speaking at ISB Leadership Summit 2022, he rued that the state of judicial infrastructure in this country even after 75 years of independence was 'disturbing' and a nationwide study that he had commissioned revealed certain hard truths about the poor state of judicial infrastructure in this country.

During the chief ministers and chief justices conference last April, I had the occasion to highlight my understanding of these problems. As I told in the presence of the honourable Prime Minister, one of the major concerns is that the government is the biggest litigator, he recalled.

The number of inter-departmental disputes, service matters and those relating to interaction of authorities clogging the system is appalling. Half of the judiciary's problem would be solved the moment the government decides to put a halt to the state-sponsored litigations, Justice Ramana further said.

Contrary to the public belief, the independence of judiciary is limited to adjudication and does not have the power when it comes to the financial support and appointments. Coordinating with the government is always like walking a tightrope, he said.

He further said during his 16-month tenure as CJI, the Supreme Court collegium could ensure appointment of 11 judges to the Apex Court and out of 255 people that it has recommended for the judgeship of various high courts, 233 have already been appointed.

According to him, understanding of the Constitution is essential for business students also.