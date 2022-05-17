Gyanvapi: SC directs DM, Varanasi to ensure protection of area where Shivling' found, allows Muslim to offer namaz
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where 'Shivling' is said to be found in the survey there.
A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha, while hearing the plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, ordered that Muslims can continue offering 'namaz' there without any impediment.
The top court, however, refused to stay the further proceedings before the civil judge, Varanasi who is hearing the lawsuit related to the Gyanvapi mosque.
It issued notices to the petitioner Hindu devotees and posted the plea of the mosque committee for hearing on May 19.
