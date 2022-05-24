Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Muslim side's plea seeking to reject Hindu petitioners' civil suit to be heard on May 26

Varanasi: The Varanasi district court will hear on May 26 application by the Muslim side who has been seeking to reject the civil suit of the Hindu side seeking claim on Gyanvapi mosque in civil suit on the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Viswanath temple complex dispute.

Meanwhile, the judge has sought objections on the advocate Commissioner survey report of Gyanvapi mosque from both the Hindu and Muslim side. The court was to deliver the order Tuesday on whether to invite objections on the survey report or conduct hearing on Order 7 Rule 11 application of the Masjid committee first. While the Masjid committee has argued that the suit is barred under the Places of Worship Act, the Hindu petitioners have said that the survey report should be considered.



