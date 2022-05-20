Gyanvapi case: Top court transfers civil suit to Varanasi dist judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday transferred the civil suit on Gyanvapi mosque from civil judge to district judge, Varanasi saying it is better for a senior judicial officer to handle the case looking at the complexities and sensitivity of the issue.

A bench presided by Justice DY Chandrachud said, "Having regard to the complexity of the issues involved in the suit and the sensitivity, we are of the view that the suit before civil judge (senior division) Varanasi should be tried before a senior and experienced judicial officer of the UP higher judicial service. We accordingly order and direct that the suit shall stand transferred from civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, to the court of the district judge, Varanasi, for trial…"