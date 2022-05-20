Millennium Post
Gyanvapi Case: Don't leak info to media, only judge should open reports, says SC

BY PTI20 May 2022 10:45 AM GMT
New Delhi: The Supreme Court suggested trial of suit for worship inside mosque be handled by District Judge and said that "selective leaks" to the press must stop. "We are here in a joint mission to preserve a sense of unification in the country. Once commission report is there, there cannot be selective leaks. Do not leaks thing to the press. Only judge opens the report," the bench said while hearing the case.

