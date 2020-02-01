Gunman opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, held

New Delhi: A man opened fire near the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday. The shooter has been taken into custody and no one has been injured in the incident that took place at around 4.45 pm.



He identified himself as Kapil Gujjar. As per the eyewitnesses, he shouted "Hindu Rashtra Zindabad" and fired three rounds.

Eyewitnesses added that he threatened Shaheen Bagh protesters, warning them to vacate the premises where they have been holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens since December, before firing in the air.

Videos from the site showed him saying "Hamare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi aur kisi ki nahi (in our country only Hindus will prevail)."

This is the second time in less than a week when an armed man has entered the site where such a protest is taking place for over a month.

Women protesters formed a human chain as tempers ran high in the area. They said it's an attempt to instigate the peaceful protesters.