Goyal invites ideas to transform India
New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal has invited ideas from the people to transform India amid the government's push to cut down imports and make the country self-reliant.
"Here is chance to stay connected with Minister @PiyushGoyal and share your ideas. Be a part of this journey to transform India," a tweet by Piyush Goyal Office said.
People are required to submit a Google form for registration.
The form seeks mandatory information such as name, email-id, mobile number, as well as Facebook and Twitter accounts of a person for submitting ideas and suggestions.
While announcing more than Rs 20 lakh crore package, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month had said that the coronavirus crisis had provided India with an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world.
"We have to move forward based on our own abilities, in our own way, and there is only one way to do it Atamnirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India," Modi had said.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Ganguly's foundation offers help to COVID-19 warriors20 Jun 2020 11:08 AM GMT
Kejriwal opposes LG order on home isolation of COVID-19...20 Jun 2020 10:51 AM GMT
PMO issues clarification over Modi's comments that no one...20 Jun 2020 10:07 AM GMT
Chhattisgarh among leading states in availability of clean...20 Jun 2020 8:40 AM GMT
Rajnath Singh to pay 3-day visit to Russia from Monday to...20 Jun 2020 8:30 AM GMT