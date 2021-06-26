Govt's total liabilities rise to Rs 116.21L cr

New Delhi: The government's total liabilities stood at Rs 116.21 lakh crore at the end of March 2021, up 6.36 per cent from the previous quarter, according to official data released on Friday.

The total liabilities (including liabilities under the 'Public Account') of the government were Rs 109.26 lakh crore at end-December 2020.

"This represented a quarter-on-quarter increase of 6.36 per cent in Q4, FY21," said the Public Debt Management report for the January-March 2021 quarter, released by the finance ministry. Public debt accounted for 88.10 per cent of total outstanding liabilities at end-March 2021.