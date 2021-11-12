'Govt will extend full cooperation to SC-appointed committee'

New Delhi: The government will fully cooperate with the committee of experts set up by the Supreme Court to probe allegations of snooping using Pegasus software, IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

He said the government will provide infrastructure, manpower, laboratory facilities, and information needed by the committee to complete its probe.

On social media regulations, the minister said while such platforms have given people a chance to express themselves freely, at the same time, misuse of technology has placed "a huge burden of thinking" on where should the regulation be.

Speaking at an event, Vaishnaw asserted that there has to be a balance between privacy and social responsibility.

"I would say, our policy will have to have our cultural roots, our needs, our realities in focus when we do the policy," he said, adding that the element of "trust" has to come in social media.

The government's approach is not to censor but to enable self-regulation while empowering users of social media, Vaishnaw said.

"There has to be first, an element of self-regulation. Self-regulation is the first step, second is the users themselves come out and regulate. The third is the government should step in. So, the way we have structured our social media and intermediary rules basically puts the consumer in the front," he said.

India enforced new IT intermediary rules earlier this year, aiming to bring greater accountability for big tech companies, including Twitter and Facebook.

The rules require social media platforms to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and set up a robust complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country. Social media companies are required to take down posts depicting nudity or morphed photos within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.