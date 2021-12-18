Govt warns against gatherings, needless travel as Omicron count rises to 111

New Delhi/Mumbai: India's Omicron Covid count crossed the 100-mark on Friday after recording the highest single-day rise of 24 fresh cases of the new variant. The Centre advised people to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings and keep New Year celebrations at low intensity.



As the Omicron tally from 11 states and union territories stood at 111 exactly 15 days after the first case of the potentially more contagious Covid variant was detected in Karnataka, 20 new cases were reported from Maharashtra(8) and Delhi(12) to take their total to 40 and 22 respectively. Telangana and Kerala recorded two more cases each to take their tally to eight and seven respectively.

The Centre also warned, "It is likely that the spread of the new variant will outpace the Delta variant where there is community transmission."

Addressing a joint news conference in Delhi, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal said though daily COVID-19 cases are below 10,000 for the past 20 days, there is a need to stay vigilant in view of the new Omicron variant and rising cases in other countries.

According to Central and state officials, Maharashtra has reported 40 cases, Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (8), Telangana (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (7), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

While the country's first two cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka on December 2, this heavily mutated version of the Coronavirus was first reported in South Africa on November 24.

"As Omicron variant is spreading very fast across Europe and most parts of the world so need to avoid nonessential travel, avoid mass gatherings and it is time to observe low intensity festivities and ushering in new year celebrations has to be at low intensity," said ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava.

Those districts which have more than 5 per cent positivity rate need to ensure restrictive measures until the test positivity rate comes below 5 per cent for at least 2 weeks, he stressed.

Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), Agarwal said the Omicron variant is spreading faster than the Delta variant of the Coronavirus in South Africa, where Delta circulation was low. It is likely that Omicron spread will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs, he said quoting the WHO.

Quoting the WHO DG, Agarwal said Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant. We are concerned that people are dismissing Omicron as mild.

In response to a question on whether we are in community transmission of Omicron, Agarwal said, "We cannot at this point say that Omicron variant is widespread in India."

He said most cases of Omicron have a travel history, or have contacts with travel histories. On a limited basis, there are one or two cases in which we have not been able to establish any such history but the process is still on to identify if there has been any travel or contact histories, he added. Agarwal said the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems.

"Vaccines alone will not get any country out of this crisis. Masks, physical distancing, ventilation and hand hygiene should be followed along with vaccines. In most countries, those being hospitalized and dying are those who have not been vaccinated. So, the priority must be to vaccinate the unvaccinated, even in countries with the most access to vaccines."

India logged 7,447 new Coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,26,049, while the active cases declined to 86,415. The death toll climbed to 4,76,869 with 391 fresh fatalities.