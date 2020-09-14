Govt to allow 'Question Hour' for unstarred questions and 'Zero Hour' for 30 minutes

New Delhi: After the Opposition had hit out at the ruling BJP-led central government and criticised it over the decision to cancel 'Question Hour', the Centre on Sunday confirmed to hold for only the 'Unstarred Questions' during this monsoon session of the Parliament.



Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats also finalised the 'Zero Hour' for 30 minutes. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the House proceedings this time will be held in two shifts - 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 7 pm, barring the first day. The session will have 18 sittings, commencing on September 14, Monday to October 1.

The opposition parties have been accusing the incumbent government of extinguishing 'Opposition Voice' and running away from discussing critical issues. They also called the decision of suspending 'Question Hour' and curtailing 'Zero Hour' as "murder of democracy."

During the 'Question Hour', members ask questions to ministers and hold them accountable for the functioning of their respective ministries. There are two types of questions, 'Starred Questions' and 'Unstarred Questions'.

According to the Lok Sabha's official website, "A Starred Question is one to which a member desires an oral answer from the Minister in the House." Whereas, "An Unstarred Question is one to which written answer is desired by the member and is deemed to be laid on the Table of the House by Minister."

While Question Hour is strictly regulated, 'Zero Hour' started essentially during the initial period of the Parliament procedure, when MPs felt the need for raising important national issues without advance notice, an hour before the lunch break at 1 pm. Later, presiding officers of both Houses have given directions to streamline the working of Zero Hour to make it even more effective.



Meanwhile, a day ahead of the monsoon session is slated to begin, both the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu chaired the Business Advisory Committees' (BAC) meetings on Sunday. Opposition parties demanded discussion over contentious issues like India-China standoff, the slump in GDP growth, post lockdown economic crisis and migrant crisis.

Reportedly the Lok Sabha speaker assured to decide the agenda on Tuesday, whereas Rajya Sabha Chairman agreed to discuss such issues in the Upper House of the Parliament.

However, sources said that the government will issue a statement by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the developing situation on India-China dispute for now.

During the meeting MPs also objected to the new ordinance to deduct the MPLADS funds. The government has listed 11 ordinances and 12 Bills during this session. The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill and the Ayurveda Bill, 2020 are listed in Lok Sabha on the first day for discussion and passage, whereas Salaries and Allowances of Ministers Act, 1952 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 - two Ordinances have been listed for Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha speaker informed that adequate arrangements have also been made to ensure that the session is held smoothly, by ensuring compliance with all COVID-19 related health and safety guidelines. Elaborate consultations have been made with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, medical experts and other agencies, he also added.

This time, the functioning of Lok Sabha will be 100 per cent digitised and members will mark their presence in Parliament through a mobile application. There will be sitting arrangements for 257 Members in the Lok Sabha Chamber and 172 Members will be seated in the Lok Sabha Galleries.

Whereas, arrangements have been made for the sitting of 60 Members in the Rajya Sabha Chamber and 51 Members will be seated in the Rajya Sabha Galleries. To ensure social distancing, transparent polycarbonate sheets have been placed between the benches.

There will be the least usage of paper and efforts have been made to supply Parliamentary papers in a digital format. Access to Central Hall has been restricted for Members only.