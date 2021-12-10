Govt set to start process to appoint next CDS soon

New Delhi: The government is set to begin the process soon to appoint the next Chief of Defence Staff with Army Chief General MM Naravane emerging as the front-runner for the top post that fell vacant following the demise of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash.



The move by the government comes even as a number of retired military commanders said it will be prudent to appoint General Naravane as he is retiring as the Chief of Army Staff in five months.

People familiar with the development on Thursday said the government will draw up a small panel comprising senior commanders from the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

The panel will be finalised based on recommendations from the three services in the next two to three days and then it will be sent to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for approval.

Following his approval, the names will be sent for consideration by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet that will take the final decision on India's next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), those familiar with the development said.

They said the Chief Of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs Of Staff Committee (CISC) is likely to coordinate the process of drawing up the panel of prospective candidates for the post of the Chief of Defence Staff.

Explaining the process, they said the government will follow the same protocol for the appointment of the CDS that is laid down for appointing the service chiefs.

The CDS is the chairman of the powerful Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) that also comprises the three service chiefs.

It is learnt that the possibility of appointing General Naravane to the top post is high considering his overall performance as well as the handling of the eastern Ladakh standoff. The Army Chief is due to retire in April. General Naravane is the senior-most among the three service chiefs.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had taken over their respective positions on September 30 and November 30.

On January 1 last year, General Rawat took charge as India's first CDS with a mandate to bring in convergence in the functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's overall military prowess.

Another key mandate of the CDS was to facilitate the restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of theatre commands.

A high-level committee set up to examine the gaps in India's security system in the wake of the Kargil war in 1999 had recommended the appointment of the CDS as a single-point military adviser to the Defence minister.