Govt ready to talk to farmers but not on repeal of laws: Tomar

Gwalior: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government was ready to talk to the agitating farmers "even if they come at midnight", but not about their demand to repeal the three new laws which are the bone of contention.



Thousands of farmers are camping on Delhi's borders since last November, seeking withdrawal of the new agriculture laws.

The government is always ready to talk to any farmers' union, I will welcome them even if they come at midnight," the Union minister told reporters here.

The government is ready for talks anytime but not on the repeal of the laws," he said.

The government and unions have held 11 rounds of talks, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers' protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for more than six months in protest against the three laws that they say will end state procurement of crops at MSP.

Three union ministers, including Tomar and Food Minister Piyush Goyal, have held 11 rounds of talks with the protesting farmer unions.

In the last meeting on January 22, the government's negotiations with 41 farmer groups hit a roadblock as the unions squarely rejected the Centre's proposal of putting the laws on suspension.

The three laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- were passed by the Parliament in September last year.