Govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents till September 30

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification to make the PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate for all vehicles uniform across the country and also to link the PUC database with the National Register.



The government on Thursday also extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like Driving License (DL), Registration Certificate (RC) and permits till September 30, 2021, in view of the ongoing pandemic.

In regard to the PUC, after the changes in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 by the Road ministry, the QR code shall be printed on the PUC form and will have details of the vehicle, owner and the status of the emission. "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification dated 14th June, 2021, for a common format of the PUC Certificate to be issued across the country, under Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989," an official statement said.

According to the statement, the new PUC will have vehicle owner's mobile number, name and address, engine number and chassis number.

"The owner's mobile number has been made mandatory, on which an SMS alert will be sent for validation and fee," it said.

The statement said the concept of rejection slip is being introduced for the first time. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said it has advised the enforcement authorities that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), license, registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till September 30, 2021.

"This covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by September 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services, while maintaining social distancing," it said.