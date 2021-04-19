Govt diverts oxygen supply from industries to hospitals

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday banned the supply of the gas for industrial purposes except in nine specified areas and expedited installation of 162 PSA plants in health facilities across the country, while the Railways announced special trains to transport the life-saver.



The decision will come into effect from April 22.

In a communication to all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that in view of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and resultant rapid demand for medical oxygen, particularly in high-burden states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the central government-constituted Empowered Group-II has reviewed the supply of oxygen for industrial use in order to divert the same to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen in the country and save precious lives.

Accordingly, the EG-II has recommended to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers from April 22 till further orders, with exceptions of nine specified industries.

The recommendation of the EG-II has been accepted by the government, the home secretary said in his letter.