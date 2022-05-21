Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Govt cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 8, diesel by Rs 6
Big Story

Govt cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 8, diesel by Rs 6

BY PTI21 May 2022 2:15 PM GMT
Govt cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 8, diesel by Rs 6
X

New Delhi: Bowing to public pressure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a Rs 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and Rs 6 a litre on diesel to avoid increase in fuel prices that were necessitated due to surge in international oil prices.

Also, the government will give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X