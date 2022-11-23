Governor-designate CV Ananda Bose arrives in Kolkata

Kolkata: Governor-designate C V Anand Bose arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday morning.



He was received by Mayor Firhad Hakim and minister for Women and Child Development, Social Welfare and Industry Shashi Panja. State Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya and Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Goyal had been to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to greet him.

The Governor-designate was given a Guard of Honour. He will be sworn in by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Srivastava at 10.45 am on Wednesday at the Governor House. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Cabinet colleagues, important dignitaries from various walks of life, members of the Chambers of Commerce have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

Bose has served in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and held the rank of Secretary to the Government of India, Chief Secretary, and university vice-chancellor. He is chairman of the Habitat Alliance, in consultative status with the UN and was a member of the UN Habitat Governing Council.

He has worked as district collector, and Principal Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary in various ministries such as educa-tion, forest and environment, labour, and general administration.