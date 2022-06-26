Goods vehicle falls into stream in Karnataka killing 9 labourers, injuring 3 others

Belagavi (K'taka): Nine labourers were killed on the spot and eight others critically injured after the goods vehicle they were travelling in fell into a stream early Sunday morning in a village here, police said.



While seven of them died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, they added.

The rescue operation is being overseen by Belagavi Police Commissioner M B Boralingaiah who reached the spot in the morning.

According to police, the labourers hailing from Akkatangiyara Hala village in Gokak Taluk were going to Belagavi when the vehicle fell into the Ballari Nala' at Kanabaragi village in Belagavi.

The labourers were construction workers who were going to Belagavi. The vehicle fell into the stream after the driver lost control over it.

Eight people were injured in the accident and one labourer is still in critical condition.

Police rushed to the spot upon getting the information and pulled out the victims from beneath the vehicle with the help of local residents.

Police Commissioner Boralingaiah also consoled the bereaved family members of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.



