Gogi gang member broken out of jail from GTB Hosp, 1 killed in encounter

New Delhi: What the Delhi Police thought was a regular medical visit of a criminal to the GTB Hospital turned into a bloody prison break, resulting in five to six members of the dreaded Gogi gang breaking out wanted criminal Kuldeep (alias Fajja), a close associate of Jitender Mann (alias Gogi), in what appears to be a premeditated escape plan.



In the gunfight that ensued near Gate number 7 of the hospital, one member of the Gogi gang was shot dead by police and another was injured. No police official was hit in the firing.

Speaking of the chain of events, the police said they had brought Kuldeep, a high-risk prisoner to the GTB OPD at 11 am in the jail ambulance after he complained of a stomach ache and was taken back to the ambulance after treatment.

But as soon as they were on their way back to the vehicle, five gangsters, who were already prepositioned, grabbed the staff and threw chilli powder at them.

"It can be eight people or more than that. There was a commotion. We can't say how many gangsters were there," the official said.

The police added that the gangsters arrived in a Scorpio car and a motorcycle and started firing at the third battalion of the Delhi Police to get Kuldeep released.

"The third battalion police personnel retaliated immediately with return fire in which one assailant died and one assailant got injured and was caught by the police. The remaining assailants ran away from the spot," the official said, adding that this was a "bold and befitting response from the third battalion personnel".

However, sources at the hospital have told Millennium Post that after the gunfight, the injured gang member was admitted to the hospital for treatment but Kuldeep had managed to escape on his associate's motorcycle. Eyewitnesses also corroborated this. However, police said the gangsters left behind the car they came in.

"These points are under investigation. They left weapons and the car in which they arrived," one official said, adding the deceased was identified as Ravi whereas one Ankesh was injured.

In March last year, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested the city's most-wanted gangster, 29-year-old Jitender Mann, alias Gogi, and Fajja from an apartment in Haryana's Gurugram.





Note: An earlier version of this story mistakenly said Kuldeep was admitted to the hospital after the gunfight. It was his injured associate who was admitted. The error has been corrected online

