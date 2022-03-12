Give Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna to Mayawati, Owaisi: Sena on UP results

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut took a swipe on Friday at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati and All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying they should be awarded a Padma Vibhushan or Bharat Ratna for their "contribution" in BJP's victory.

Raut said, "BJP achieved a great victory. UP was their state, still, Akhilesh Yadav's seats have increased 3 times, from 42 to over 125. Mayawati and Owaisi have contributed to BJP's win, so they must be given Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna."

He said that despite the BJP's win in four states, its chief minister in Uttarakhand lost, two Deputy Chief Ministers in Goa faced defeat and the party was "rejected completely" in Punjab.

"The PM, Home Minister, Defence Minister, everyone campaigned tremendously in Punjab, then why did you lose in Punjab? UP, Uttarakhand, Goa were yours already, which is fine. But, you have lost more in Punjab as compared to Congress and Shiv Sena in UP," Raut said.