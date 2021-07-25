Girls, boys achieve same %age in Class 10; girls outshine boys in Class 12

New Delhi: The CISCE on Saturday announced results for Classes 10 and 12, with Class 10 girls and boys achieving the same pass percentage of 99.98 per cent.



In the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 12 results, girls outshone boys by a margin of 0.2 per cent.

The Board said like last year, there will be no merit list this time too in view of the exceptional circumstances in which the results have been prepared.

The CISCE had cancelled the exams for both classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result has been prepared on an alternative assessment policy decided by the Board.

"In Class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent. In Class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 per cent, while that of boys is 99.66 per cent," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

He noted that unlike previous years the option of rechecking answer scripts will not be available this year as candidates have been awarded "imputed marks". However, a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for the correction of calculation errors, if any.

A total of 2,422 schools had presented candidates for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exam which is the Class 10 examination, while 1,166 schools had presented candidates for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam which is the Class 12 exam.

A total of 2,19,499 candidates, including 54.14 per cent boys and 45.86 per cent girls, appeared for Class 10 exams, while 94,011 candidates, including 53.67 per cent boys and 46.33 per cent girls appeared for Class 12 exams.

For Class 10 exams, there were 59 written subjects of which 22 were Indian languages, 11 foreign languages and one classical language; and for Class 12 exams, there were 50 written subjects of which 13 were Indian languages, five foreign languages and two classical languages.

For evaluating Class 12 candidates, the parameters included average marks of papers and subjects scored in Class 11 and 12 through the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

The average of Class 10 marks, including English and best four subjects, and marks of project work and practical exams during Class 12 have also been considered in the calculation of the final results.

For Class 10, the result has been tabulated on the basis of average marks scored by candidates in various exams and tests in Class 9 and 10 besides internal assessment marks, including the project and practical work.

The southern region has the best pass percentage (100) followed by the western region having a pass percentage of 99.99 per cent in Class 10.