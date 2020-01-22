GDA revises Phase-III Metro corridor, to extend it till Sahibabad from Noida Sec 62

Ghaziabad: Commuters travelling from Noida to Ghaziabad may soon get a direct rapid mass transit system between these two cities with the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) proposing extension of Phase-III Metro corridor connecting Noida's Sector 62 to Sahibabad in Ghaziabad.



Officials said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project has been submitted by DMRC to GDA which will now be sent to the state government for its approval where the funding pattern and source of funds will be decided.

The project, pegged at Rs 1,517 crore, will have five Metro stations including Sector 62, Vaibhav Khand, Shakti Khand, Sector 7 Vasundhara and Sahibabad. Earlier, the GDA had planned to extend phase-III Metro corridor from Noida to Mohan Nagar with seven stations and the completion cost was stated to be Rs 1,866 crore but now, the authority has decided to revise the project extending the connectivity to Sahibabad.

"DMRC has submitted the DPR for both the phase-III and phase-IV (between Vaishali and Mohan Nagar) Metro corridors to GDA. The authority will send both the DPRs to the state government for final approval. Once a green signal is received, the authority will first start construction work on the Vaishali-Mohan Nagar corridor followed by the Phase-III Metro link," said V N Singh, Chief Engineer, GDA.

The officer further stated that as the project cost has been reduced, the funding pattern will be revised which is expected to cost less to the authority as compared to the earlier proposed project.

This extension of Phase-III Metro link will start from Sector 62 Metro station and will cross over NH-24 and head north along Mohan Nagar Link Road (CISF Road). Authority believes that the Phase-III will provide direct connectivity to commuters from Sahibabad, Vasundhara and Indirapuram to Noida.

Meanwhile, the project is also expected to boost the real estate sector with the demand for ready-to-move-in and rental properties expected to rise in residential sectors of Noida near Sector 62, the IT hub, as well as in Indirapuram. Earlier, these areas were only dependent on bus services or shared autos.

With the Phase-III Metro project being operational, Noida will become a central point from where a commuter can access Metro services to Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad.