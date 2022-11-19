Gautam Navlakha released from jail, will be kept under house arrest

Mumbai (PTI): Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was released from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai on Saturday evening and will live under house arrest for a month.



He was immediately taken to a building in Navi Mumbai's Belapur-Agroli area by a police team where he would be staying.

Navlakha left the prison around 6 pm, said a senior prison official.

On Friday afternoon, the Supreme Court had rejected the NIA's application opposing his house arrest. It had ordered that Navlakha be placed under house arrest "without fail" within 24 hours.