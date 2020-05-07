Gas Leak At Paper Mill In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh Hours After Vizag Incident
New Delhi: Seven workers fell sick after inhaling a poisonous gas at a paper mill in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, the police said on Thursday. The incident comes on the same day when at least 11 have died and 1,000 exposed after a gas leak overnight at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.
The incident occurred at Shakti Paper Mill in Tetla village, where the victims were cleaning an open tank on Wednesday evening, Raigarh superintendent of police Santosh Singh told news agency PTI.
However, the factory owner did not inform the administration about the incident, which only came to light after the hospital authorities alerted the police, he said.
The mill had remained was closed since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced and the cleaning work was underway to resume operation, the official said.
The workers were admitted to a local hospital, from where three were shifted to Raipur in view of their critical condition, he said.
A team of forensic experts was dispatched to the spot to investigate the exact cause of the incident, Mr Singh said, adding that a case will be registered soon.
(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Vizag gas leak: 11 dead, 1000 affected; case filed against...7 May 2020 7:55 PM GMT
103, including 26 staff, test +ve in Arthur Road jail7 May 2020 7:53 PM GMT
Sample testing in Bengal goes up to 32,7527 May 2020 7:49 PM GMT
Nearly 500 paramilitary personnel test +ve for COVID-19; 82% ...7 May 2020 7:44 PM GMT
Thankful to doctors and nurses who served us, say Jamaat...7 May 2020 7:43 PM GMT