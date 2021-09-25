Gangster Gogi among 3 killed in Rohini courtroom, shooters posed as lawyers

New Delhi: In the third such incident of gang war inside the Rohini District Court premises since 2017, notorious gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was shot dead by two armed assailants of a rival gang who were dressed as lawyers inside a courtroom where he was being produced in connection with a murder case.



The two wanted assailants have been identified as one Rahul, a resident of UP's Baghpat and one Moris. They were subsequently killed in police crossfire after Maan was shot dead, police said. They allegedly belong to a rival gang led by jailed gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya.

The incident took place around 1 pm and both the assailants were present inside the courtroom when Maan was produced before Special Judge (NDPS) Gagandeep Singh. In a video doing the rounds on social media, two police personnel are purportedly seen standing outside the courtroom, room number 207, while the assailants are firing shots from inside the room. A female lawyer, purportedly injured as per lawyers, is also seen rushing out of the courtroom amidst the melee, while a crowd outside is also seen as rushing out of the area.

As per lawyers, security was already strengthened inside the premises in view of Maan's production. He was accompanied by members of the Counter Intelligence Team of the Special Cell.

Meanwhile, the crowd inside the courtroom was thin as lawyers said that only those whose cases were being called out were allowed to enter the court. Around 10 rounds were fired in the shootout.

"Two assailants in uniform of advocate fired upon Gogi in court. Police team fired in return upon the assailants," DCP(Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said that swift action was taken by a police team in launching counter fire on two assailants who were in a lawyer's attire and attacked Gogi. "Both the assailants died along with Gogi," he said.

In a press note, police said that as soon as Gogi entered the courtroom, the assailants, "wearing full attire of practicing advocates viz. collar band, black blazer and trousers and black shoes, suddenly opened fire at him."

Thereafter, all the three were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead, police said.

Stating that the district police has been in touch with the Rohini court administration regarding the security of the premises, the police said: "A criminal case under appropriate sections has been registered in the matter and investigation has been taken up in accordance with the guidelines of Hon'ble Apex Court and NHRC."

Police further said that no other injury or death occurred in the crossfire and Joint CP(Northern Range) will now enquire into the incident and submit a report.

"Because of the sensational nature of this case and because it seems like it was executed with proper planning, the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for a thorough investigation. The probe will also look at the background and why and how such an incident occurred in the courthouse in the first place," Delhi Police Commissioner Asthana said late on Friday night.

A member of the rival Tillu gang which allegedly shot dead Gogi, Sunil Maan, was also supposed to appear in the same case before the court on Friday.

Gogi and Sunil's rivalry dates back to several years and several members of both the gangs have been killed as a result of the strife between them.

As per police, both Sunil and Gogi are into the same business and used to run extortion rackets in Delhi and Haryana. Gogi was involved in 30 heinous crimes and was incarcerated under judicial custody in a murder case.