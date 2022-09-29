Gandhis likely to pick Digvijaya or Kharge for Cong's chief post

New Delhi: With Congress still in a fix to take a final call on a 'suitable' candidate for its presidential poll after the Ashok Gehlot fiasco, suspense prevails over the new probables for the party's chief post nominee as Friday is the last day of filing the nomination papers.



According to party insiders, the name of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has cropped as the 'new' choice of the Congress' first family after their first proposed name Ashok Gehlot has created a huge embarrassment to the party leading to a crisis, both at the national and the state level in Rajasthan. Apart from the party's first family's trusted lieutenant Digvijaya Singh, another senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge has also expressed his desire to contest, subjected to agreement by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

However, an interesting twist was given to the entire saga when Congress MP Abdul Khaleque suggested the name of Priyanka Gandhi for contesting the elections citing the fact that she is no more a member of the Gandhi family as she is married to Robert Vadra.

Singh, who is participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra, has been asked to reach Delhi. The party leader also informed the media that he would "file nomination if the high command asked him to do so".

"I have not discussed (the matter) with anybody. I have not sought permission from the high command. Leave it to me whether I will contest or not," Singh added days after he completely denied being in the race, but had quipped "if Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor were in the race then why not" him.

Party sources said that contesting for the president was Digvijay's personal decision as he has not discussed the issue with the party leadership even though he has been asked to visit the high command. Notably Sonia Gandhi is also meeting leaders to resolve the crisis created by Gehlot.

As per party insiders, Gehlot has sought time from the party chief to discuss two aspects for which he has been held responsible. There is also a buzz that Gehlot has allegedly challenged the party's nomination of Sachin Pilot as his successor last week amid a high voltage drama both in Jaipur and New Delhi, and is now perceived as a challenge to the Gandhis even before being anointed as its chief.

Soon after the Rajasthan fiasco on Sunday, Sonia has been meeting senior party leaders at short intervals. The party's interim chief has met senior party leader AK Antony.

Sources said that she has discussed the probable candidates for the post, nomination for which will end on September 30. Polling for the post will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.