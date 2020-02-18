Gandhi, Godse Can't Go Together: Prashant Kishor Aims At Nitish Kumar

Patna: Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor today aimed a series of questions at his former mentor Nitish Kumar, who expelled him from the Janata Dal United last month after an acrimonious war of words.

Prashant Kishore questioned what he called Nitish Kumar's ideological compromise to stay in the alliance with the BJP.

"Nitish-ji does not need to stay in the NDA coalition," Mr Kishor said.

"There have been many discussions between me and Nitish ji about the party's ideology. Nitish ji always told us that the party can never leave the ideals of Gandhi ji.... But now the party is with those who are soft on Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse.... For me Gandhi ji and Godse cannot go hand-in-hand."

He also spoke about his expulsion.

"Nitish Kumar saw me as a son and I always saw him as a father. It is Nitish Kumar's prerogative to take me into the party or expel me, I will always respect him."

